GoldMining (AMEX:GLDG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 13
EPS
$-0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
–
Earnings History
GoldMining Questions & Answers
When is GoldMining (AMEX:GLDG) reporting earnings?
GoldMining (GLDG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for GoldMining (AMEX:GLDG)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were GoldMining’s (AMEX:GLDG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
