Dow Edges Higher; US Crude Oil Inventories Increase

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.08% to 42,172.43 while the NASDAQ gained 0.74% to 19,151.42. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.24% to 5,900.93.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares jumped by 1.6% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, health care stocks fell by 1.4%.

Top Headline

U.S. crude oil inventories increased by 3.454 million barrels in the week ended May 9, compared to market estimates of a 1 million barrel decline.

Equities Trading UP
                       

  • Incannex Healthcare Inc. IXHL shares shot up 672% to $0.6586 after the company completed patient dosing in the Phase 2 portion of its Phase 2/3 RePOSA study of IHL-42X for obstructive sleep apnea.
  • Shares of Septerna, Inc. SEPN got a boost, surging 44% to $9.71 after the company announced an exclusive global collaboration and license agreement with Novo Nordisk to develop oral small molecule medicines for obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other cardiometabolic diseases.
  • Nutex Health Inc. NUTX shares were also up, gaining 25% to $157.12 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Global-E Online Ltd. GLBE shares dropped 15% to $36.12 following first-quarter results.
  • Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. CLBT were down 11% to $17.82 after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance with its midpoint below estimates. Also, the company issued second-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint below estimates.
  • Loar Holdings Inc. LOAR was down, falling 8% to $86.20 after the company launched a secondary public offering consisting of 9 million shares.
Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.5% to $63.33 while gold traded down 1.9% at $3,186.40.

Silver traded down 2% to $32.440 on Wednesday, while copper fell 1.4% to $4.6550.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.24%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.52%. London's FTSE 100 slipped 0.21%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.47% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.47% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.14%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 2.30%, China's Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.86% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.22%.

Economics

  • U.S. mortgage application volumes increased by 1.1% from the previous week in the week ending May 9, following an 11% surge in the prior period.
  • U.S. crude oil inventories increased by 3.454 million barrels in the week ended May 9, compared to market estimates of a 1 million barrel decline.

