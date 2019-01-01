Generation Income (NASDAQ:GIPR), Dividends

Generation Income issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Generation Income generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
Target’s next dividend was announced on April 1, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for Generation Income (GIPR). The last dividend payout was on April 30, 2022 and was $0.05
There are no upcoming dividends for Generation Income (GIPR). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on April 30, 2022
The most current yield for Generation Income (GIPR) is 9.00% and is payable next on June 30, 2022
Browse dividends on all stocks.