Generation Income
(NASDAQ:GIPR)
6.90
0.01[0.15%]
At close: Jun 2
6.38
-0.5200[-7.54%]
After Hours: 8:38AM EDT
Day High/Low6.79 - 6.99
52 Week High/Low5.75 - 10.25
Open / Close6.96 / 6.98
Float / Outstanding2.1M / 2.3M
Vol / Avg.8.4K / 18K
Mkt Cap15.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.88
Div / Yield0.81/11.77%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.26
Total Float2.1M

Generation Income (NASDAQ:GIPR), Dividends

Generation Income issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Generation Income generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.00%

Annual Dividend

$0.648

Last Dividend

Apr 15

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Generation Income Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Generation Income (GIPR) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 1, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Generation Income (GIPR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Generation Income (GIPR). The last dividend payout was on April 30, 2022 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next Generation Income (GIPR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Generation Income (GIPR). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on April 30, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Generation Income (NASDAQ:GIPR)?
A

The most current yield for Generation Income (GIPR) is 9.00% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

