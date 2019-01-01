Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 23
EPS
$-0.030
Quarterly Revenue
$51.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$51.4M
Earnings History
Gilat Satellite Networks Questions & Answers
When is Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) reporting earnings?
Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 23, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Gilat Satellite Networks’s (NASDAQ:GILT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $66.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
