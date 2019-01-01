QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
29.01 - 29.01
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/0.3K
Div / Yield
1.27/4.43%
52 Wk
25.89 - 34.8
Mkt Cap
7B
Payout Ratio
65.82
Open
29.01
P/E
51.19
EPS
0.65
Shares
241.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Genting Singapore is engaged in the development and operation of integrated resort destinations, including gaming; hospitality; meetings, incentives, conventions, exhibitions, or MICE; and leisure and entertainment facilities. It owns Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore, one of the largest integrated resort destinations in Asia, offering a casino, Adventure Cove Waterpark, S.E.A. Aquarium (one of the world's largest oceanariums), Universal Studios Singapore theme park, MICE facilities, hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants, and specialty retail outlets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Genting Singapore Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genting Singapore (GIGNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genting Singapore (OTCPK: GIGNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genting Singapore's (GIGNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genting Singapore.

Q

What is the target price for Genting Singapore (GIGNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Genting Singapore

Q

Current Stock Price for Genting Singapore (GIGNY)?

A

The stock price for Genting Singapore (OTCPK: GIGNY) is $29.01 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:29:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genting Singapore (GIGNY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 7, 2018.

Q

When is Genting Singapore (OTCPK:GIGNY) reporting earnings?

A

Genting Singapore does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genting Singapore (GIGNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genting Singapore.

Q

What sector and industry does Genting Singapore (GIGNY) operate in?

A

Genting Singapore is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.