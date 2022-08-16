Why GreenBox POS Is Trading Higher By Around 72%, Here Are 70 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- GreenBox POS GBOX shares jumped 72.4% to $2.19 as the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL gained 42.4% to $6.21 as the company reported pre-clinical results with its novel inhibitor to fatty acid binding protein 5.
- My Size, Inc. MYSZ surged 41.7% to $0.3566 after the company said Q2 EPS and sales results were up year over year and issued FY22 sales guidance.
- Forza X1, Inc. FRZA shares jumped 36.3% to $8.26 amid continued volatility following Friday's IPO.
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. SKYT shares climbed 31.9% to $18.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Kirkland's, Inc. KIRK gained 31.9% to $5.31. Kirkland's is expected to report Q2 results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX surged 29.4% to $24.07 after the company reported Q2 results and announced positive data from the Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) trial of VTX958, a novel and selective allosteric TYK2 inhibitor.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD gained 29.4% to $2.9250 after AMTD Group announced it will inject into the company 100% of the equity interest in AMTD Assets Group.
- Nocera, Inc. NCRA gained 28.5% to $2.61. Nocera reported closing of $6.58 million underwritten public offering.
- IonQ, Inc. IONQ rose 28.1% to $8.15 following upbeat Q2 sales.
- Reborn Coffee, Inc. REBN jumped 27.3% to $5.08. Reborn Coffee, last week, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE gained 25% to $34.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 and FY22 guidance above estimates.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY surged 25% to $20.12. B. Riley Securities downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from Neutral to Sell and announced a $5 price target.
- Eargo, Inc. EAR gained 21% to $1.38. The FDA finalized rule enabling access to over-the-counter hearing aids.
- Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS rose 20.4% to $7.42 following strong quarterly results.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. ADES jumped 20.1% to $5.89 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Energy Services of America Corporation ESOA rose 19.6% to $2.85. Energy Services Of America posted Q2 earnings of $0.10 per share on sales of $51.17 million.
- Emerson Radio Corp. MSN gained 19.4% to $0.8001.
- Blend Labs, Inc. BLND jumped 19.2% to $3.2912 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and raised Title365 revenue guidance.
- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. TPST gained 19% to $2.88 after the company reported a narrower Q2 loss.
- Party City Holdco Inc. PRTY rose 18% to $1.8550. Party City recently reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS.
- Quest Resource Holding Corporation QRHC gained 17.2% to $5.79 following upbeat quarterly sales.
- GigaMedia Limited GIGM rose 16.4% to $2.7001 after jumping over 41% on Monday. GigaMedia, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share.
- Nu Holdings Ltd. NU rose 13.9% to $5.33 following strong quarterly sales.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. IZEA shares gained 13.8% to $1.0360 after the company reported a second-quarter revenue increase of 96% year-over-year to $12.58 million, beating the consensus of $9.75 million.
- Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK rose 13.4% to $0.83 after dropping around 32% on Monday. Embark Technology, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Fabrinet FN gained 12.5% to $113.30 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
- GigaMedia Limited GIGM gained 11.6% to $2.59.
- Mainz Biomed B.V. MYNZ jumped 10% to $10.22. Mainz Biomed and Dante Genomics announced full commercial availability of ColoAlert in Italy and the United Arab Emirates.
- Inter & Co, Inc. INTR gained 8.6% to $3.80.
- Treasure Global Inc. TGL shares rose 7% to $7.70 after the company reported closing of upsized $9.2 million initial public offering, Nasdaq listing, and full exercise of underwriter’s over-allotment option.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA shares rose 6.2% to $3.7048 after the company said Q2 sales results were up year over year and raised FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Walmart Inc. WMT gained 5.7% to $140.16 as the company reported second-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 8.4% year-on-year, to $152.86 billion, beating the consensus of $150.75 billion.
- Kohl's Corporation KSS climbed 5.2% to $34.79. Kohl's named Christie Raymond as Chief Marketing Officer.
- Senmiao Technology Limited AIHS rose 5% to $1.06 after the company posted a profit for the first quarter.
Losers
- Rubicon Technologies Inc. RBT dipped 38.8% to $6.00. Rubicon Technologies started trading on the NYSE today, August 16, 2022, following the completion of its business combination with Founder SPAC.
- Save Foods, Inc. SVFD fell 38% to $2.95 after the company priced a 1.6 million share common stock offering at $3 per share.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. HALL shares fell 37.4% to $1.5599 after the company reported a wider Q2 loss.
- Polished.com Inc. POL fell 35.8% to $0.9701. Polished.com said it sees preliminary Q2 sales of $145 million to $150 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $156.15 million.
- GoHealth, Inc. GOCO shares fell 31.6% to $0.6052 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR fell 31% to $1.6550 after the company reported a drop in Q2 sales and issued weak FY22 sales forecast.
- Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. SUNL dropped 29.9% to $3.12 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO shares fell 23.5% to $0.1570 after the company reported a wider Q2 loss and announced worse-than-expected sales results.
- Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO dropped 23.5% to $19.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and filed for a mixed shelf of up to $400 million.
- Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ fell 22.1% to $1.1050. Helbiz posted a Q2 loss of $0.57 per share.
- iSun, Inc. ISUN fell 21.9% to $3.8201 as the company posted a wider loss for its second quarter.
- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. INKT fell 21.5% to $2.6691 after gaining 99% on Monday.
- Tremor International Ltd TRMR fell 21.3% to $8.19 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- GAN Limited GAN fell 20.3% to $3.46 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE dipped 20% to $2.2300 after Benchmark downgraded the stock from Buy to Speculative Hold. Faraday Future reported an operating loss of $137 million during the three months ended June 30, 2022.
- TOP Financial Group Limited TOP fell 18.4% to $10.80.
- AMMO, Inc. POWW dropped 17% to $4.48 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Zomedica Corp. ZOM fell 16.8% to $0.3070. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals posted a Q2 loss of $0.01 per share.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. MARK shares fell 15.7% to $0.4551 after posting downbeat quarterly sales.
- AEye, Inc. LIDR dropped 15.6% to $2.49. AEye recently reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Sea Limited SE fell 13.5% to $77.84 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Invitae Corporation NVTA fell 12.7% to $4.38.
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH fell 12.7% to $0.2353.
- Compass, Inc. COMP fell 12.4% to $4.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Cinedigm Corp. CIDM fell 11.4% to $0.6750 after posting a loss for the first quarter.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD dropped 11.2% to $171.00. AMTD Group will inject into AMTD IDEA Group 100% of the equity interest in AMTD Assets Group.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. VISL fell 11.1% to $0.6022 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.
- Bloom Energy Corporation BE dropped 11.1% to $26.98 after the company announced the commencement of a public offering of 13 million shares.
- Arcimoto, Inc. FUV fell 11% to $2.7150 following weak Q2 results. Arcimoto also said due to uncertainty caused by supply chain headwinds co. will not meet prior FY production guidance.
- BuzzFeed, Inc. BZFD dropped 10.6% to $1.9401.
- Super Group (SGHC) Limited SGHC fell 9.4% to $4.9850.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA dipped 9.3% to $27.02 after the company announced a proposed private offering of $425 million of convertible senior notes.
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN dropped 7.3% to $103.93.
- ZipRecruiter, Inc. ZIP fell 7.2% to $19.46 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Trinity Capital Inc. TRIN fell 7.1% to $15.13 after the company reported pricing of $55.0 million of shares in upsized offering of common stock.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.