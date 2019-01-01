ñol

Guardion Health Sciences
(NASDAQ:GHSI)
0.1722
0.0007[0.41%]
At close: Jun 2
0.175
0.0028[1.63%]
After Hours: 7:21PM EDT
Day High/Low0.16 - 0.18
52 Week High/Low0.14 - 1.98
Open / Close0.17 / 0.17
Float / Outstanding60.6M / 61.4M
Vol / Avg.4.2M / 10M
Mkt Cap10.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.2
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.07
Total Float60.6M

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$0.60

Lowest Price Target1

$0.60

Consensus Price Target1

$0.60

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
10000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Maxim Group

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Guardion Health Sciences Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI)?
A

The latest price target for Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ: GHSI) was reported by Maxim Group on March 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.60 expecting GHSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 248.43% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ: GHSI) was provided by Maxim Group, and Guardion Health Sciences initiated their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Guardion Health Sciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Guardion Health Sciences was filed on March 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 8, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.60. The current price Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) is trading at is $0.17, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

