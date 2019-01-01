Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.070
Quarterly Revenue
$2.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.4M
Earnings History
Guardion Health Sciences Questions & Answers
When is Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) reporting earnings?
Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.42, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Guardion Health Sciences’s (NASDAQ:GHSI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $242.5K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
