Gamehost
(OTCPK:GHIFF)
6.94
00
At close: Jun 1
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.32 - 7.18
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 22.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.7K
Mkt Cap156.2M
P/E23.74
50d Avg. Price6.68
Div / Yield0.28/4.10%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.09
Total Float-

Gamehost (OTC:GHIFF), Dividends

Gamehost issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Gamehost generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Oct 31, 2007
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Gamehost Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Gamehost (GHIFF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gamehost. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on November 15, 2007.

Q
What date did I need to own Gamehost (GHIFF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gamehost (GHIFF). The last dividend payout was on November 15, 2007 and was $0.20

Q
How much per share is the next Gamehost (GHIFF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gamehost (GHIFF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on November 15, 2007

Q
What is the dividend yield for Gamehost (OTCPK:GHIFF)?
A

Gamehost has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Gamehost (GHIFF) was $0.20 and was paid out next on November 15, 2007.

