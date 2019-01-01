Gamehost (OTC:GHIFF), Dividends

Gamehost issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Gamehost generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Gamehost. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on November 15, 2007.
There are no upcoming dividends for Gamehost (GHIFF). The last dividend payout was on November 15, 2007 and was $0.20
There are no upcoming dividends for Gamehost (GHIFF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on November 15, 2007
Gamehost has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Gamehost (GHIFF) was $0.20 and was paid out next on November 15, 2007.
Browse dividends on all stocks.