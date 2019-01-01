ñol

Global Green Solutions
(OTCPK:GGRN)
0.015
00
At close: Jun 2
0.14
0.125[833.33%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT

Global Green Solutions (OTC:GGRN), Dividends

Global Green Solutions issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Global Green Solutions generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Global Green Solutions Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Global Green Solutions (GGRN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Green Solutions.

Q
What date did I need to own Global Green Solutions (GGRN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Green Solutions.

Q
How much per share is the next Global Green Solutions (GGRN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Green Solutions.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Global Green Solutions (OTCPK:GGRN)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Green Solutions.

