There is no Press for this Ticker
Golden Growers Cooperative is an agricultural cooperative association. It creates a value-added processing opportunity for corn growers. The company provides delivery of corn to the corn wet-milling facility owned by ProGold. The ProGold plant makes high fructose corn sweeteners, corn gluten feed, and corn gluten meal.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Golden Growers Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golden Growers (GGROU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Growers (OTC: GGROU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Golden Growers's (GGROU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golden Growers.

Q

What is the target price for Golden Growers (GGROU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golden Growers

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Growers (GGROU)?

A

The stock price for Golden Growers (OTC: GGROU) is $2.65 last updated Fri Jun 18 2021 15:52:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden Growers (GGROU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golden Growers.

Q

When is Golden Growers (OTC:GGROU) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Growers does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golden Growers (GGROU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Growers.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Growers (GGROU) operate in?

A

Golden Growers is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.