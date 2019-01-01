Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF
(ARCA:GGM)
$24.2334
0.1293[0.54%]
Last update: 8:00PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Open23.980Close24.233
Vol / Avg.1.203K / 18.604KMkt Cap-
Day Range23.910 - 24.28052 Wk Range24.040 - 24.910

Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF (ARCA:GGM), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

160.4K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

1.99
