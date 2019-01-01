Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF (ARCA:GGM) Dividends: History, Yield and Dates

|Open23.980
|Close24.233
|Vol / Avg.1.203K / 18.604K
|Mkt Cap-
|Day Range23.910 - 24.280
|52 Wk Range24.040 - 24.910
The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF. Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals. The 5-year average annualized dividend growth rate of Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF is 0.00%. The largest dividend yield was 14.56% on Apr 14, 2020. Based on the trailing twelve months, the year-over-year dividend growth rate is -0.01%.
There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on October 20, 2021.
