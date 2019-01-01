Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF
(ARCA:GGM)
$24.2334
0.1293[0.54%]
Last update: 8:00PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Open23.980Close24.233
Vol / Avg.1.203K / 18.604KMkt Cap-
Day Range23.910 - 24.28052 Wk Range24.040 - 24.910

Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF (ARCA:GGM) Dividends: History, Yield and Dates

Historical and Upcoming Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF Dividends

The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF. Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals. The 5-year average annualized dividend growth rate of Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF is 0.00%. The largest dividend yield was 14.56% on Apr 14, 2020. Based on the trailing twelve months, the year-over-year dividend growth rate is -0.01%.

Last Dividend

Oct 15, 2021
Q

When does Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF (GGM) pay its next dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on October 20, 2021.

Q

What date did I need to own Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF (GGM) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF (GGM). The last dividend payout was on October 20, 2021 and was $0.18.

Q

How much per share is the next Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF (GGM) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF (GGM). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on October 20, 2021.

Q

What is the dividend yield for Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF (ARCA:GGM)?

A

Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF (GGM) was $0.18 and was paid out on October 20, 2021.

Q

What was the announcement date for the next Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF (GGM) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends announced for Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF. The last dividend was announced on October 1, 2021.

Q

Why is Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF (GGM) dividend considered low?

A

There are no upcoming dividends announced for Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF.

Q

Is Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF (GGM) a good dividend?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Q

Is the Northern Lights Fund Trust II GGM Macro Alignment ETF (GGM) dividend sustainable?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Browse dividends on all stocks.

