Green Giant (NASDAQ:GGE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$4.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.3M
Earnings History
Green Giant Questions & Answers
When is Green Giant (NASDAQ:GGE) reporting earnings?
Green Giant (GGE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Green Giant (NASDAQ:GGE)?
The Actual EPS was $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Green Giant’s (NASDAQ:GGE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $15.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
