Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
3.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
121.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Opus One Gold Corp is a mining exploration company, which focuses on discovering gold deposits in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt located in North-West Quebec. The project portfolio includes Noyell-Vezza, Chibougamau, Northern Abitibi, and Courville among others.

Opus One Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Opus One Gold (GFKRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Opus One Gold (OTCPK: GFKRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Opus One Gold's (GFKRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Opus One Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Opus One Gold (GFKRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Opus One Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Opus One Gold (GFKRF)?

A

The stock price for Opus One Gold (OTCPK: GFKRF) is $0.03 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 16:23:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Opus One Gold (GFKRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Opus One Gold.

Q

When is Opus One Gold (OTCPK:GFKRF) reporting earnings?

A

Opus One Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Opus One Gold (GFKRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Opus One Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Opus One Gold (GFKRF) operate in?

A

Opus One Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.