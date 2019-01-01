ñol

Opus One Gold
(OTCPK:GFKRF)
0.03
00
At close: Nov 30
~0
-0.0300[-99.99%]
After Hours: 8:34AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.02 - 0.04
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 122.6M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap3.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Opus One Gold (OTC:GFKRF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Opus One Gold reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Opus One Gold using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Opus One Gold Questions & Answers

Q
When is Opus One Gold (OTCPK:GFKRF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Opus One Gold

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Opus One Gold (OTCPK:GFKRF)?
A

There are no earnings for Opus One Gold

Q
What were Opus One Gold’s (OTCPK:GFKRF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Opus One Gold

