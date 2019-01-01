Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Feb 17
EPS
$1.050
Quarterly Revenue
$4.2B
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
Gold Fields Questions & Answers
When is Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) reporting earnings?
Gold Fields (GFI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 17, 2022 for FY.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)?
The Actual EPS was $1.05, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Gold Fields’s (NYSE:GFI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4.2B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
