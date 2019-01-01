ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Gold Fields
(NYSE:GFI)
10.11
0.49[5.09%]
At close: Jun 2
10.16
0.0500[0.49%]
After Hours: 7:42PM EDT
Day High/Low9.82 - 10.21
52 Week High/Low7.75 - 17.2
Open / Close9.91 / 10.12
Float / Outstanding- / 891.2M
Vol / Avg.25.6M / 8.6M
Mkt Cap9B
P/E10.93
50d Avg. Price13.5
Div / Yield0.32/3.32%
Payout Ratio41.04
EPS-
Total Float-

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Gold Fields reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Feb 17

EPS

$1.050

Quarterly Revenue

$4.2B

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Gold Fields using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Gold Fields Questions & Answers

Q
When is Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) reporting earnings?
A

Gold Fields (GFI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 17, 2022 for FY.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.05, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Gold Fields’s (NYSE:GFI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $4.2B, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.