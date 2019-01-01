|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ: GFAIW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Guardforce AI Co.
There is no analysis for Guardforce AI Co
The stock price for Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ: GFAIW) is $0.2299 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:01:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Guardforce AI Co.
Guardforce AI Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Guardforce AI Co.
Guardforce AI Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.