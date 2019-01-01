QQQ
Guardforce AI Co Ltd is a provider of cash solutions and cash handling services located in Thailand. The company engages in the cash logistics business, and its services include cash-in-transit, or CIT, dedicated vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, cheque center, and cash deposit machine solutions (cash deposit management and express cash service). Its customers include local commercial banks, chain retailers, coin manufacturing mints, and government authorities.

Guardforce AI Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Guardforce AI Co (GFAIW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ: GFAIW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Guardforce AI Co's (GFAIW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Guardforce AI Co.

Q

What is the target price for Guardforce AI Co (GFAIW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Guardforce AI Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Guardforce AI Co (GFAIW)?

A

The stock price for Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ: GFAIW) is $0.2299 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:01:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Guardforce AI Co (GFAIW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guardforce AI Co.

Q

When is Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAIW) reporting earnings?

A

Guardforce AI Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Guardforce AI Co (GFAIW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Guardforce AI Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Guardforce AI Co (GFAIW) operate in?

A

Guardforce AI Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.