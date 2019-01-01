Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Genetic Technologies
Genetic Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ: GENE) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on November 16, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting GENE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ: GENE) was provided by Ladenburg Thalmann, and Genetic Technologies downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Genetic Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Genetic Technologies was filed on November 16, 2012 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 16, 2013.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Genetic Technologies (GENE) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Genetic Technologies (GENE) is trading at is $1.25, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.