ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Notes Due 2025
(NASDAQ:GECCM)
25.34
0.19[0.76%]
At close: Jun 2
25.00
-0.3400[-1.34%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT

Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Notes Due 2025 (NASDAQ:GECCM), Dividends

Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Notes Due 2025 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Notes Due 2025 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.86%

Annual Dividend

$1.6875

Last Dividend

Jun 15, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Notes Due 2025 Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Notes Due 2025 (GECCM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Notes Due 2025. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.42 on July 2, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Notes Due 2025 (GECCM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Notes Due 2025 (GECCM). The last dividend payout was on July 2, 2018 and was $0.42

Q
How much per share is the next Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Notes Due 2025 (GECCM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Notes Due 2025 (GECCM). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.42 on July 2, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Notes Due 2025 (NASDAQ:GECCM)?
A

Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Notes Due 2025 has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Notes Due 2025 (GECCM) was $0.42 and was paid out next on July 2, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.