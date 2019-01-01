Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Notes Due 2025 (NASDAQ:GECCM), Dividends

Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Notes Due 2025 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Notes Due 2025 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Notes Due 2025. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.42 on July 2, 2018.
