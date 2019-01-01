Genting Bhd is a diversified holdings company primarily operating in the resorts and casinos industry. The company's primary business segment is Leisure & Hospitality, but the business has several smaller segments: Plantation, Power, Property, and Oil & Gas. The Leisure & Hospitality segment operates numerous resorts worldwide, many of which have casinos, theme parks, concerts, restaurants, and retail shopping locations. Additionally, the company has diversified segments, which control farmland, oil and gas, and real estate. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from Malaysia and Singapore.