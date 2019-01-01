QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.01 - 1.36
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
3.9B
Outstanding
Genting Bhd is a diversified holdings company primarily operating in the resorts and casinos industry. The company's primary business segment is Leisure & Hospitality, but the business has several smaller segments: Plantation, Power, Property, and Oil & Gas. The Leisure & Hospitality segment operates numerous resorts worldwide, many of which have casinos, theme parks, concerts, restaurants, and retail shopping locations. Additionally, the company has diversified segments, which control farmland, oil and gas, and real estate. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from Malaysia and Singapore.

Genting Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genting (GEBHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genting (OTCPK: GEBHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Genting's (GEBHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genting.

Q

What is the target price for Genting (GEBHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Genting

Q

Current Stock Price for Genting (GEBHF)?

A

The stock price for Genting (OTCPK: GEBHF) is $1.01

Q

Does Genting (GEBHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genting.

Q

When is Genting (OTCPK:GEBHF) reporting earnings?

A

Genting does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genting (GEBHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genting.

Q

What sector and industry does Genting (GEBHF) operate in?

A

Genting is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.