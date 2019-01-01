General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), Dividends

General Dynamics issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash General Dynamics generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for General Dynamics. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.26 on May 6, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for General Dynamics (GD). The last dividend payout was on May 6, 2022 and was $1.26
There are no upcoming dividends for General Dynamics (GD). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.26 on May 6, 2022
General Dynamics has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for General Dynamics (GD) was $1.26 and was paid out next on May 6, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.