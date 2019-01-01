QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/65.7K
Div / Yield
0.02/1.23%
52 Wk
1.57 - 1.96
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
14.26
Open
-
P/E
11.75
EPS
0.93
Shares
955.2M
Outstanding
Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV is a Spanish company engaged in the operation of hypermarkets in Mexico and supermarkets in the United States, and it also has a real estate division. In Mexico, the company operates through two retail formats: Tiendas Chedraui and Super Chedraui, which represent different sizes and depth of assortment. The retail stores in the U.S. are located in three southwest states: California, Nevada, and Arizona. The real estate division is involved in locating, building, and remodelling the stores, as well as leasing commercial space in shopping malls where there are Chedraui stores.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grupo Comercial Chedraui (GCHEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCEM: GCHEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grupo Comercial Chedraui's (GCHEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grupo Comercial Chedraui.

Q

What is the target price for Grupo Comercial Chedraui (GCHEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Q

Current Stock Price for Grupo Comercial Chedraui (GCHEF)?

A

The stock price for Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCEM: GCHEF) is $1.8676 last updated Fri Dec 10 2021 19:49:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grupo Comercial Chedraui (GCHEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grupo Comercial Chedraui.

Q

When is Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCEM:GCHEF) reporting earnings?

A

Grupo Comercial Chedraui does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grupo Comercial Chedraui (GCHEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grupo Comercial Chedraui.

Q

What sector and industry does Grupo Comercial Chedraui (GCHEF) operate in?

A

Grupo Comercial Chedraui is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.