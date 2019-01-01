Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV is a Spanish company engaged in the operation of hypermarkets in Mexico and supermarkets in the United States, and it also has a real estate division. In Mexico, the company operates through two retail formats: Tiendas Chedraui and Super Chedraui, which represent different sizes and depth of assortment. The retail stores in the U.S. are located in three southwest states: California, Nevada, and Arizona. The real estate division is involved in locating, building, and remodelling the stores, as well as leasing commercial space in shopping malls where there are Chedraui stores.