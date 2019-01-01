ñol

Grupo Comercial Chedraui
(OTCPK:GCHEF)
1.8676
00
At close: Dec 10
1.9582
0.0906[4.85%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.57 - 1.96
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 955M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap1.8B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.11
Total Float-

Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTC:GCHEF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Grupo Comercial Chedraui reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$60.7B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Grupo Comercial Chedraui using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Questions & Answers

Q
When is Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCPK:GCHEF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCPK:GCHEF)?
A

There are no earnings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Q
What were Grupo Comercial Chedraui’s (OTCPK:GCHEF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui

