Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Distributors
Givbux Inc is engaged in the Fintech sector. The Company uses smartphone technology to bridge consumers and merchants together without the need to use traditional plastic Visa/Mastercard or paper cash. Its mobile application has been designed to store, send, receive funds, donate and make real-time purchases at top retail brands, restaurants, and other venues. Givbux rewards users for using the app every time they make a purchase and these rewards can be redeemed for cash to pay at participating retail stores, restaurants, cinemas, entertainment venues, and more.

Givbux Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Givbux (GBUX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Givbux (OTCPK: GBUX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Givbux's (GBUX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Givbux.

Q

What is the target price for Givbux (GBUX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Givbux

Q

Current Stock Price for Givbux (GBUX)?

A

The stock price for Givbux (OTCPK: GBUX) is $1.95 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 20:20:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Givbux (GBUX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Givbux.

Q

When is Givbux (OTCPK:GBUX) reporting earnings?

A

Givbux does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Givbux (GBUX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Givbux.

Q

What sector and industry does Givbux (GBUX) operate in?

A

Givbux is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.