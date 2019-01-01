Givbux Inc is engaged in the Fintech sector. The Company uses smartphone technology to bridge consumers and merchants together without the need to use traditional plastic Visa/Mastercard or paper cash. Its mobile application has been designed to store, send, receive funds, donate and make real-time purchases at top retail brands, restaurants, and other venues. Givbux rewards users for using the app every time they make a purchase and these rewards can be redeemed for cash to pay at participating retail stores, restaurants, cinemas, entertainment venues, and more.