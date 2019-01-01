QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/28.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
53.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
208.8
Shares
510.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GBM Resources Ltd is a gold exploration mining company operating in Australia. The projects of the company include Mount Coolon Gold Project, Malmsbury Gold Project, White Dam Gold - Copper HL Operation, Mount Morgan Gold Copper Project, Mayfield Copper Gold, and other joint venture projects.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GBM Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GBM Resources (GBMRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GBM Resources (OTCPK: GBMRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GBM Resources's (GBMRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GBM Resources.

Q

What is the target price for GBM Resources (GBMRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GBM Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for GBM Resources (GBMRF)?

A

The stock price for GBM Resources (OTCPK: GBMRF) is $0.105 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 15:50:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GBM Resources (GBMRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GBM Resources.

Q

When is GBM Resources (OTCPK:GBMRF) reporting earnings?

A

GBM Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GBM Resources (GBMRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GBM Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does GBM Resources (GBMRF) operate in?

A

GBM Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.