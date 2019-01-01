Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.610
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Generation Bio Questions & Answers
When is Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) reporting earnings?
Generation Bio (GBIO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.50, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Generation Bio’s (NASDAQ:GBIO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
