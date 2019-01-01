Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Generation Bio
Generation Bio Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO) was reported by JMP Securities on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting GBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.22% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO) was provided by JMP Securities, and Generation Bio maintained their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Generation Bio, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Generation Bio was filed on December 15, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 15, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Generation Bio (GBIO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $40.00 to $10.00. The current price Generation Bio (GBIO) is trading at is $5.37, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
