There is no Press for this Ticker
Global Resource Energy Inc produces the Hemp Haze; the Hemp Infused Cocktails to be able to sell nationwide. The company is currently engaged in expanding distribution with major liquor distributors across Texas and Georgia.

Global Resource Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Resource Energy (GBEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Resource Energy (OTCEM: GBEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Resource Energy's (GBEN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Resource Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Global Resource Energy (GBEN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Resource Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Resource Energy (GBEN)?

A

The stock price for Global Resource Energy (OTCEM: GBEN) is $0.39 last updated Mon Apr 26 2021 17:10:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Resource Energy (GBEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Resource Energy.

Q

When is Global Resource Energy (OTCEM:GBEN) reporting earnings?

A

Global Resource Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Resource Energy (GBEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Resource Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Resource Energy (GBEN) operate in?

A

Global Resource Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.