There is no Press for this Ticker
Great Basin Energies Inc is engaged in leasing, development and exploration mining properties.

Great Basin Energies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Great Basin Energies (GBEI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Great Basin Energies (OTCPK: GBEI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Great Basin Energies's (GBEI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Great Basin Energies.

Q

What is the target price for Great Basin Energies (GBEI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Great Basin Energies

Q

Current Stock Price for Great Basin Energies (GBEI)?

A

The stock price for Great Basin Energies (OTCPK: GBEI) is $0.0521 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 18:57:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Great Basin Energies (GBEI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Great Basin Energies.

Q

When is Great Basin Energies (OTCPK:GBEI) reporting earnings?

A

Great Basin Energies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Great Basin Energies (GBEI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Great Basin Energies.

Q

What sector and industry does Great Basin Energies (GBEI) operate in?

A

Great Basin Energies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.