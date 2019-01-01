Global Blue Group Holding (NYSE:GB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 4
EPS
$-0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$44.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$38.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Global Blue Group Holding using advanced sorting and filters.
Global Blue Group Holding Questions & Answers
When is Global Blue Group Holding (NYSE:GB) reporting earnings?
Global Blue Group Holding (GB) is scheduled to report earnings on September 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 4, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Global Blue Group Holding (NYSE:GB)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.25, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Global Blue Group Holding’s (NYSE:GB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $20.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.