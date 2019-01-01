ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
StealthGas
(NASDAQ:GASS)
3.16
0.18[6.04%]
At close: Jun 2
3.00
-0.1600[-5.06%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low2.9 - 3.17
52 Week High/Low1.91 - 3.2
Open / Close2.99 / 3.16
Float / Outstanding23.4M / 38.2M
Vol / Avg.674.9K / 193.4K
Mkt Cap120.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.48
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.2
Total Float23.4M

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS), Dividends

StealthGas issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash StealthGas generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Mar 2, 2009
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

StealthGas Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next StealthGas (GASS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for StealthGas. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.19 on March 9, 2009.

Q
What date did I need to own StealthGas (GASS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for StealthGas (GASS). The last dividend payout was on March 9, 2009 and was $0.19

Q
How much per share is the next StealthGas (GASS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for StealthGas (GASS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.19 on March 9, 2009

Q
What is the dividend yield for StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)?
A

StealthGas has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for StealthGas (GASS) was $0.19 and was paid out next on March 9, 2009.

Browse dividends on all stocks.