Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 1.31
Mkt Cap
922.8K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
4.9M
Outstanding
Netcoins Holdings Inc is a Canadian company engaged in developing software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency to the mass consumer and investor through brokerage services. The company's only reportable segments are cryptocurrency sales via its virtual ATMs. It operates only in Canada.

Analyst Ratings

Netcoins Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Netcoins Holdings (GARLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Netcoins Holdings (OTCPK: GARLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Netcoins Holdings's (GARLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Netcoins Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Netcoins Holdings (GARLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Netcoins Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Netcoins Holdings (GARLF)?

A

The stock price for Netcoins Holdings (OTCPK: GARLF) is $0.19 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:11:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Netcoins Holdings (GARLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Netcoins Holdings.

Q

When is Netcoins Holdings (OTCPK:GARLF) reporting earnings?

A

Netcoins Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Netcoins Holdings (GARLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Netcoins Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Netcoins Holdings (GARLF) operate in?

A

Netcoins Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.