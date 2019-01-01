Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting GALT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 638.26% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Galectin Therapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Galectin Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Galectin Therapeutics was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.00 to $11.00. The current price Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) is trading at is $1.49, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
