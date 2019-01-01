ñol

Gladstone Inv
(NASDAQ:GAIN)
15.324
0.094[0.62%]
Last update: 2:17PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low15.14 - 15.42
52 Week High/Low13.69 - 17.15
Open / Close15.25 / -
Float / Outstanding32.3M / 33.2M
Vol / Avg.67.7K / 105.7K
Mkt Cap508.8M
P/E4.94
50d Avg. Price15.68
Div / Yield0.9/5.91%
Payout Ratio28.25
EPS0.5
Total Float32.3M

Gladstone Inv (NASDAQ:GAIN), Dividends

Gladstone Inv issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Gladstone Inv generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.66%

Annual Dividend

$0.9000

Last Dividend

Apr 22

Next Dividend

Jun 21
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Gladstone Inv Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Gladstone Inv (GAIN) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 12, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 21, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Gladstone Inv (GAIN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Gladstone Inv ($GAIN) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Gladstone Inv (GAIN) shares by June 22, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Gladstone Inv (GAIN) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Gladstone Inv (GAIN) will be on June 21, 2022 and will be $0.08

Q
What is the dividend yield for Gladstone Inv (NASDAQ:GAIN)?
A

The most current yield for Gladstone Inv (GAIN) is 5.66% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

