ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Central North Airport Gr
(OTCPK:GAERF)
7.06
00
At close: May 3
4.8596
-2.2004[-31.17%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.97 - 7.06
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding336.4M / 386.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.5K
Mkt Cap2.7B
P/E16.76
50d Avg. Price7.06
Div / Yield0.55/7.78%
Payout Ratio198.35
EPS1.94
Total Float-

Central North Airport Gr (OTC:GAERF), Dividends

Central North Airport Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Central North Airport Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Central North Airport Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Central North Airport Gr (GAERF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Central North Airport Gr.

Q
What date did I need to own Central North Airport Gr (GAERF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Central North Airport Gr.

Q
How much per share is the next Central North Airport Gr (GAERF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Central North Airport Gr.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Central North Airport Gr (OTCPK:GAERF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Central North Airport Gr.

Browse dividends on all stocks.