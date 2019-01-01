Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte operates 13 airports in the central region of Mexico. Approximately 88% of total passengers are domestic, the largest percentage among its publicly traded peers in Mexico, and the company operates no airports outside Mexico. The largest airport is in Monterrey, which serves nearly half of the company's total passengers. In addition, the company manages two hotels and one industrial park. Passenger traffic in 2019 was 23.17 million people.