Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.55/8.19%
52 Wk
5.97 - 6.7
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
25.45
EPS
2.08
Shares
386.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte operates 13 airports in the central region of Mexico. Approximately 88% of total passengers are domestic, the largest percentage among its publicly traded peers in Mexico, and the company operates no airports outside Mexico. The largest airport is in Monterrey, which serves nearly half of the company's total passengers. In addition, the company manages two hotels and one industrial park. Passenger traffic in 2019 was 23.17 million people.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Central North Airport Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Central North Airport Gr (GAERF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Central North Airport Gr (OTCPK: GAERF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Central North Airport Gr's (GAERF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Central North Airport Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Central North Airport Gr (GAERF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Central North Airport Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Central North Airport Gr (GAERF)?

A

The stock price for Central North Airport Gr (OTCPK: GAERF) is $6.7 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 15:39:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Central North Airport Gr (GAERF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Central North Airport Gr.

Q

When is Central North Airport Gr (OTCPK:GAERF) reporting earnings?

A

Central North Airport Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Central North Airport Gr (GAERF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Central North Airport Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Central North Airport Gr (GAERF) operate in?

A

Central North Airport Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.