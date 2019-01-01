QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Specialty Retail
Green Automotive Co Corp operates as a holding company with subsidiaries and affiliates that are involved in the import and distribution of an all-electric (EV) single passenger all-electric SUV, the development, manufacturing, and sale of conventionally fueled and all-electric commercial vehicles. The company produced two operational EV commercial vehicles - e-Patriot-type EV shuttle bus and last mile delivery vans. The company recognizes revenue related to annual membership income and service of electric vehicles.

Green Automotive Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Green Automotive Co (GACR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Green Automotive Co (OTCPK: GACR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Green Automotive Co's (GACR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Green Automotive Co.

Q

What is the target price for Green Automotive Co (GACR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Green Automotive Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Green Automotive Co (GACR)?

A

The stock price for Green Automotive Co (OTCPK: GACR) is $0.0044 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Green Automotive Co (GACR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Automotive Co.

Q

When is Green Automotive Co (OTCPK:GACR) reporting earnings?

A

Green Automotive Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Green Automotive Co (GACR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Green Automotive Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Green Automotive Co (GACR) operate in?

A

Green Automotive Co is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.