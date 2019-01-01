Green Automotive Co Corp operates as a holding company with subsidiaries and affiliates that are involved in the import and distribution of an all-electric (EV) single passenger all-electric SUV, the development, manufacturing, and sale of conventionally fueled and all-electric commercial vehicles. The company produced two operational EV commercial vehicles - e-Patriot-type EV shuttle bus and last mile delivery vans. The company recognizes revenue related to annual membership income and service of electric vehicles.