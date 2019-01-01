Fusion Interactive Corp is a unified communication service provider. The services of the company include mobile messaging, call management, VoIP, visual voicemail, audio and video conferencing, automated response and notification, Desktop-as-a-Service, storage, all hosted in a distributed, fault-tolerant, performant, flexible cloud environment, managed through an intuitive interface with automated provisioning and easy user management. The company also provides critical services that free a business from needing to deploy or maintain its infrastructure and allow for easy access to corporate resources from anywhere, at any time, on any device.