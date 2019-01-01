Forterra PLC operates in the construction industry. The company, with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, dense and lightweight blocks, precast concrete, concrete block paving, and other complementary building products. The company operates in three segments based on its products: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The bricks and block together account for the majority of its revenue. The Bespoke Products range comprises precast concrete, concrete block paving, chimney, and roofing solutions.