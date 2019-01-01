QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.65 - 4.34
Mkt Cap
986.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
227.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Forterra PLC operates in the construction industry. The company, with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, dense and lightweight blocks, precast concrete, concrete block paving, and other complementary building products. The company operates in three segments based on its products: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The bricks and block together account for the majority of its revenue. The Bespoke Products range comprises precast concrete, concrete block paving, chimney, and roofing solutions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Forterra Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Forterra (FTTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Forterra (OTCPK: FTTRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Forterra's (FTTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Forterra.

Q

What is the target price for Forterra (FTTRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Forterra

Q

Current Stock Price for Forterra (FTTRF)?

A

The stock price for Forterra (OTCPK: FTTRF) is $4.339059 last updated Wed Aug 04 2021 16:44:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Forterra (FTTRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Forterra.

Q

When is Forterra (OTCPK:FTTRF) reporting earnings?

A

Forterra does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Forterra (FTTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Forterra.

Q

What sector and industry does Forterra (FTTRF) operate in?

A

Forterra is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.