First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company based in the United States. The funds aim is to provide a high current income to its investors. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its objectives by investing in a diversified portfolio of the United States. The fund holds an interest in various sectors, such as basic industry, healthcare, capital goods, telecommunications, automotive, banking, media, energy, leisure, insurance, technology and electronics, transportation, and financial services.