QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.4 - 13.58
Vol / Avg.
142.1K/125.5K
Div / Yield
1.26/9.34%
52 Wk
13.45 - 16.16
Mkt Cap
451.7M
Payout Ratio
70.32
Open
13.54
P/E
7.21
Shares
33.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 8:45AM
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company based in the United States. The funds aim is to provide a high current income to its investors. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its objectives by investing in a diversified portfolio of the United States. The fund holds an interest in various sectors, such as basic industry, healthcare, capital goods, telecommunications, automotive, banking, media, energy, leisure, insurance, technology and electronics, transportation, and financial services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Trust High Income Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Trust High Income (FSD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Trust High Income (NYSE: FSD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Trust High Income's (FSD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Trust High Income.

Q

What is the target price for First Trust High Income (FSD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Trust High Income

Q

Current Stock Price for First Trust High Income (FSD)?

A

The stock price for First Trust High Income (NYSE: FSD) is $13.495 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Trust High Income (FSD) pay a dividend?

A

The next First Trust High Income (FSD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is First Trust High Income (NYSE:FSD) reporting earnings?

A

First Trust High Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Trust High Income (FSD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Trust High Income.

Q

What sector and industry does First Trust High Income (FSD) operate in?

A

First Trust High Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.