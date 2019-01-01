QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Federal Screw Works operates as the manufacturer and marketer of industrial component parts. The group offers component parts such as locknuts, bolts, piston pins, studs, bushings, shafts, and other machined, cold-formed, hardened, and ground metal parts, which are primarily served by the automobile industry. Its component is used in the products of cold-formed and machined pins and products, close tolerance machined products, engineered nut products, cold-formed tooling, and complex cold-formed products. Geographically all the operations function through the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Federal Screw Works Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Federal Screw Works (FSCR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Federal Screw Works (OTCPK: FSCR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Federal Screw Works's (FSCR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Federal Screw Works.

Q

What is the target price for Federal Screw Works (FSCR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Federal Screw Works

Q

Current Stock Price for Federal Screw Works (FSCR)?

A

The stock price for Federal Screw Works (OTCPK: FSCR) is $6.01 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:33:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Federal Screw Works (FSCR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 5, 2018.

Q

When is Federal Screw Works (OTCPK:FSCR) reporting earnings?

A

Federal Screw Works does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Federal Screw Works (FSCR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Federal Screw Works.

Q

What sector and industry does Federal Screw Works (FSCR) operate in?

A

Federal Screw Works is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.