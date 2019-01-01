Federal Screw Works operates as the manufacturer and marketer of industrial component parts. The group offers component parts such as locknuts, bolts, piston pins, studs, bushings, shafts, and other machined, cold-formed, hardened, and ground metal parts, which are primarily served by the automobile industry. Its component is used in the products of cold-formed and machined pins and products, close tolerance machined products, engineered nut products, cold-formed tooling, and complex cold-formed products. Geographically all the operations function through the United States.