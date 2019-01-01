FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for FREYR Battery
Analyst Ratings for FREYR Battery
The latest price target for FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) was reported by Piper Sandler on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting FREY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.64% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) was provided by Piper Sandler, and FREYR Battery initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of FREYR Battery, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for FREYR Battery was filed on December 17, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 17, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest FREYR Battery (FREY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $11.00. The current price FREYR Battery (FREY) is trading at is $10.93, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
