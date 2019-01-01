ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
FREYR Battery
(NYSE:FREY)
$10.93
0.21[1.96%]
Last update: 12:51PM
Day High/Low10.73 - 11.06
52 Week High/Low6.42 - 13.54
Open / Close10.85 / -
Float / Outstanding72.1M / 116.9M
Vol / Avg.646.6K / 1M
Mkt Cap1.3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price8.06
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.3
Total Float72.1M

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for FREYR Battery

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert

FREYR Battery Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for FREYR Battery (FREY)?
A

The latest price target for FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) was reported by Piper Sandler on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting FREY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.64% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for FREYR Battery (FREY)?
A

The latest analyst rating for FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) was provided by Piper Sandler, and FREYR Battery initiated their neutral rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for FREYR Battery (FREY)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of FREYR Battery, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for FREYR Battery was filed on December 17, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 17, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating FREYR Battery (FREY) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest FREYR Battery (FREY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $11.00. The current price FREYR Battery (FREY) is trading at is $10.93, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.