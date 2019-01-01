Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-0.670
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Frequency Therapeutics using advanced sorting and filters.
Frequency Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) reporting earnings?
Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.73, which missed the estimate of $-0.68.
What were Frequency Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:FREQ) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $24.2M, which missed the estimate of $40M.
