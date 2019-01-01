QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.45 - 1.89
Mkt Cap
173.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
4.84
EPS
0.31
Shares
98.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services, hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration. The group has its operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America and the Asia Pacific.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Foraco International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Foraco International (FRACF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Foraco International (OTCPK: FRACF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Foraco International's (FRACF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Foraco International.

Q

What is the target price for Foraco International (FRACF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Foraco International

Q

Current Stock Price for Foraco International (FRACF)?

A

The stock price for Foraco International (OTCPK: FRACF) is $1.758 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:26:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Foraco International (FRACF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Foraco International.

Q

When is Foraco International (OTCPK:FRACF) reporting earnings?

A

Foraco International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Foraco International (FRACF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Foraco International.

Q

What sector and industry does Foraco International (FRACF) operate in?

A

Foraco International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.