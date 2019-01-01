Foraco Intl (OTC:FRACF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Foraco Intl
No Data
Foraco Intl Questions & Answers
What is the target price for Foraco Intl (FRACF)?
There is no price target for Foraco Intl
What is the most recent analyst rating for Foraco Intl (FRACF)?
There is no analyst for Foraco Intl
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Foraco Intl (FRACF)?
There is no next analyst rating for Foraco Intl
Is the Analyst Rating Foraco Intl (FRACF) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for Foraco Intl
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.