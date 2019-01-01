QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
FluoroPharma Medical Inc is a US-based biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in developing and commercializing molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology. The company focuses on the development of novel cardiovascular imaging agents which detect and assess acute and chronic forms of coronary artery disease (CAD). The company's clinical-stage molecular imaging pharmaceutical product candidates are 18-F TPP (BFPET) and 18-F FCPHA (CardioPET). The 18-F TPP is designed for use in stress-testing for patients with proven CAD whereas 18-F FCPHA is a molecular imaging agent which is designed to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD. The company operates in a single segment being Biopharmaceutical research and development.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FluoroPharma Medical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FluoroPharma Medical (FPMI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FluoroPharma Medical (OTCEM: FPMI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FluoroPharma Medical's (FPMI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FluoroPharma Medical.

Q

What is the target price for FluoroPharma Medical (FPMI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FluoroPharma Medical

Q

Current Stock Price for FluoroPharma Medical (FPMI)?

A

The stock price for FluoroPharma Medical (OTCEM: FPMI) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:46:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FluoroPharma Medical (FPMI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FluoroPharma Medical.

Q

When is FluoroPharma Medical (OTCEM:FPMI) reporting earnings?

A

FluoroPharma Medical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FluoroPharma Medical (FPMI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FluoroPharma Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does FluoroPharma Medical (FPMI) operate in?

A

FluoroPharma Medical is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.