FluoroPharma Medical Inc is a US-based biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in developing and commercializing molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology. The company focuses on the development of novel cardiovascular imaging agents which detect and assess acute and chronic forms of coronary artery disease (CAD). The company's clinical-stage molecular imaging pharmaceutical product candidates are 18-F TPP (BFPET) and 18-F FCPHA (CardioPET). The 18-F TPP is designed for use in stress-testing for patients with proven CAD whereas 18-F FCPHA is a molecular imaging agent which is designed to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD. The company operates in a single segment being Biopharmaceutical research and development.