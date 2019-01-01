ñol

First Trust New Opps
(NYSE:FPL)
6.465
0.005[0.08%]
At close: May 27
6.35
-0.1150[-1.78%]
PreMarket: 9:28AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.14 - 6.78
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding17.7M / 24.7M
Vol / Avg.0.5K / 115.5K
Mkt Cap159.4M
P/E3.03
50d Avg. Price6.25
Div / Yield0.45/6.97%
Payout Ratio21.13
EPS-
Total Float17.7M

First Trust New Opps (NYSE:FPL), Dividends

First Trust New Opps issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Trust New Opps generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.88%

Annual Dividend

$0.4500

Last Dividend

May 3

Next Dividend

Jul 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First Trust New Opps Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Trust New Opps (FPL) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 20, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own First Trust New Opps (FPL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for First Trust New Opps ($FPL) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of First Trust New Opps (FPL) shares by July 5, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next First Trust New Opps (FPL) dividend?
A

The next dividend for First Trust New Opps (FPL) will be on July 1, 2022 and will be $0.04

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Trust New Opps (NYSE:FPL)?
A

The most current yield for First Trust New Opps (FPL) is 6.88% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

