QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.63 - 5.74
Vol / Avg.
108K/153.8K
Div / Yield
0.45/7.91%
52 Wk
4.8 - 6.26
Mkt Cap
139.9M
Payout Ratio
21.13
Open
5.7
P/E
2.67
EPS
0
Shares
24.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The fund invests in various industries, including pipelines, electric power, natural gas utility, coal, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Trust New Opps Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Trust New Opps (FPL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Trust New Opps (NYSE: FPL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Trust New Opps's (FPL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Trust New Opps.

Q

What is the target price for First Trust New Opps (FPL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Trust New Opps

Q

Current Stock Price for First Trust New Opps (FPL)?

A

The stock price for First Trust New Opps (NYSE: FPL) is $5.6581 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Trust New Opps (FPL) pay a dividend?

A

The next First Trust New Opps (FPL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is First Trust New Opps (NYSE:FPL) reporting earnings?

A

First Trust New Opps does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Trust New Opps (FPL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Trust New Opps.

Q

What sector and industry does First Trust New Opps (FPL) operate in?

A

First Trust New Opps is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.