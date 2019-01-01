First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE:FPF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for First Trust Inter Dur
First Trust Inter Dur Questions & Answers
The latest price target for First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE: FPF) was reported by Stifel on July 15, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting FPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE: FPF) was provided by Stifel, and First Trust Inter Dur initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First Trust Inter Dur, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First Trust Inter Dur was filed on July 15, 2015 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 15, 2016.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First Trust Inter Dur (FPF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price First Trust Inter Dur (FPF) is trading at is $19.69, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.